December 2022 Brutally Honest Earnings Report

Greetings from Brazil and welcome to the December 2022 detailed monthly report focusing on my overall earnings for the month. This will be a short post as I’m preparing, as usual, a detailed end-of-year review, including new goals for 2023. Let’s get started!

December Highlights

Some highlights this month!

Detailed Earnings Breakdown

Image Earnings

Clip Earnings

Agency Number of clips in port

(added Dec) Net Revenue for Dec (US$) Avg Return Per Download (US$) Adobe Stock 665 (61) 5 2.5 Pond5 1,992 (25) 28 28 iStock 483 (44) 8 3 OverflightStock – exclusive 92 (0) 0 0 Shutterstock 1,507 (72) 96 14 Wirestock 103 (5) 0 0 Total 137

Totals: $538 in December vs $1,386 in Nov

Alamy: Surprisingly OK

It’s always like this, as soon as I give up on Alamy they come back on the next month and actually produce some OK results. Nothing special but I suppose $64 is OK. But WTF is going on with those 1cent sales from China?

Adobe Stock: Average month

Ending the mediocre year in mediocre fashion. Really expecting much more from AS next year because current results are quite disappointing for the size and quality of my port. I’m actually worried that the average return per download for stills has dropped considerably in the past two months, from over $1/image to now in the 60cents…something to keep an eye on.

iStockPhoto: Again very disappointing

I’ll repeat that another agency that I don’t give a shit about is iStock with yet another disappointing month at iStock which I’ve pretty much given up on. Highest-earning photo was only $4 and that already says a lot. Nothing more to say, just a pathetic agency that helps to drive the whole industry to the ground.

Shutterstock: Strong finish to the year

After many disappointing, followed by new normal mediocre months, finally a strong finish to the year with $144 earned with images and quite impressive $96 from clips. Helps that I’m at relatively high earning tiers, but as we all know these will be pathetically reset in the new year.

Highest earning images

Clips sold

The usual NYE fireworks in Rio, followed by a daytrip to the Lisbon zoo and quite encouraged to see one of my drone videos selling, finally.

Shutterstock Contributor Fund

You may have noticed a new header in your Shutterstock earnings – “Contributor Fund”. In fact, I earned $31.69 this month from this category – see the FAQ for more info what it’s all about.

What is Shutterstock doing to ensure artists were properly compensated if their work was used in AI training models? We have established a Shutterstock Contributor Fund, which will directly compensate Shutterstock contributors if their IP was used in the development of AI-generative models, like the OpenAI model, through licensing of data from Shutterstock’s library. Additionally, Shutterstock will continue to compensate contributors for the future licensing of AI-generated content through the Shutterstock AI content generation tool. Earnings that resulted from the OpenAI datasets, also known as data deals, will be issued in Q4 2022.

66 images accepted Images at Arcangel!

No sales this month with Arcangel breaking a four-month trend. Nevertheless, I managed to discover my image on a book cover sold in The Netherlands.

Accepted images in Dec

Average month with 66 accepted images, which just a year ago would have been an outstanding result. Here they are:

Until next time!

Hope you enjoyed reading this report. Happy New Year!

