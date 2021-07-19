Shopping around Antique markets for props to create book covers

Hi all, another quick post on what I’ve been up to during these strange and unpredictable times.

As I’m seeing my work at the micros heading down a slippery slope of devaluation, I’ve been investing in greener pastures by going all in on book covers at Arcangel and hopefully eventually Trevillion.

As I’m not doing as much traveling as I would like due to both Covid regulations and my current soul-destroying day-job, the next best thing has been to head over to local flea-markets and purchase some old props to create concepts. I’ve duly uploaded them and excited to see which will be accepted and hopefully eventually picked up on print!

Brainstorming what I needed

The first flea-market I visited was in Madrid, notably the famous Sunday market known as “El Rastro” in the Lavapies district. If you do head over to visit Madrid, I highly recommend checking it out!

I had some ideas in mind was looking for:

Old photographs

Old keys

An old medal

A small carpet to place items

An old book

An old telephone

An old typewriter

Old coins no longer in circulation from various countries

Didn’t want to spend over 100 euros either as I’m never 100% certain I’ll be able to recoup even this small investment!

What I eventually picked up

Total investment = 60 euros

Taking a leaf out of Trevillion

Some research for concepts helps on what’s already out there…

Concepts created from the above set

Saw some old phones and typewriters but they were just too expensive…for another time 😉 I incorporated a quartz crystal as I already had at home.

Nevertheless, managed to create the following concepts using my trusty 105mm macro lens and 100% natural light:

Basically, I was looking for simple stories using the characters, such as the soldier on the top left who was awarded a metal for his services…

Scratching the man’s face on a family portrait…the old fashioned way of “blocking” someone. Some old coins, such as French Franc and English Shilling

Finally a fantastic fone!

They were basically trying to rip me off at El Rastro with crazy prices for old phones. So, took advantage of a weekend in sunny Portugal to head to a local flea market where I picked up an old phone for just 20 euros! As well as an old iron frame where I’ll place some of the photos and another old key.

As for the phone, on the way back home I stopped by the beach and thought, why not have some shots of the phone next to the water and on the sand. A publisher / author might see some sort of connection, who knows!

Seeking inspiration at Trevillion

Which ones have been accepted at Arcangel?

Still pending for most! For full results tune back in at the end of the month for my July Brutally Honest Earnings report!

