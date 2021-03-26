–> Analyzing popular past & upcoming films / series to create profitable Microstock concepts <

As the popular saying goes, “life imitates art” and in this post we’ll explore both past and upcoming viral popular culture films & series in view of now creating potentially profitable microstock content to soon be licensed at the major agencies. May the force be with you!

As Google hates duplicate content, I try my best to avoid duplication, so please check out the following link to the guest-post over at Xpiks:

About Alex

I’m an eccentric guy, currently based in Madrid, Spain, on a quest to visit all corners of the world and capture stock images & footage, when things go back to normal (mid-2021??). I’ve devoted eight years to making it as a travel photographer / videographer and freelance writer (however, had recently go back into full-time office work to make ends meet). I hope to inspire others by showing an unique insight into a fascinating business model.

I’m proud to have written a book about my adventures which includes tips on making it as a stock travel photographer – Brutally Honest Guide to Microstock Photography