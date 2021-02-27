February 2021 Brutally Honest Earnings Report

Welcome back to the February 2021 detailed monthly report during these increasingly strange and desperate times! At least there appears to finally be light at the end of the tunnel. Seems like most of us will be able to travel relatively freely from the summer, I’m already making plans!

Typically Dutch scenes

Loving my new 105mm macro lens

Detailed Earnings Breakdown

First for stills….

Agency Number of Images in port (added Feb) Net Revenue for Feb (US$) Avg Return Per Download (US$) 123RF 5,023 (0) 6 0.55 Alamy 12,542 (28) 145 15 Arcangel 975 (8) 0 0 Adobe Stock 3,540 (1) 45 0.83 Bigstock 3,870 (0) 1 0.27 Creative Market 1,517 (0) 0 0 DepositPhotos 6,600 (12) 19 0.44 Dreamstime 6,842 (0) 26 0.54 EyeEm 277 – (Partner) 0 0 Fine Art America 690 0 0 iStock (Jan) 6886 (8) 81 0.43 Robert Harding 384 (0) 19 2 Shutterstock Editorial 829 (0) 0 0 Shutterstock 10,713 (2) 160 0.51 Pond5 1,736 (0) 0 0 Picfair 5,632 (0) 0 0 Photo4Me 324 (0) 0 0 SignElements 1,213 (0) 2 2 Wirestock 472 (25) 2 0.6 Direct Sales N/A 0 0 Total 506

Now for clips…

Agency Number of clips in port (added Feb) Net Revenue for Feb (US$) Avg Return Per Download (US$) Adobe Stock 381 (3) 0 0 Pond5 1,484 (9) 29 29 iStock 177 (1) 3 3 Shutterstock 1,141 (1) 2 2 Total 34

Total: $540 (vs $301 in January)

Looking at the long-term (major agencies)

Robert Harding – Q4 2020 Earnings Report

Robert Harding, apparently a premium travel stock agency as they describe themselves, reported on their Q4 2020 earnings. Haven’t uploaded anything new there for ages and still picking up some loose passive income change on my 384 images.

$64 for the last 4 months or $16/month average

As above, quite disgusting to see 1 and 2 cent commissions via Getty. Anyway, Robert Harding don’t impress me.

Strong month at Alamy, finally

After struggling for 10 months with average net sales of around $20 (including a Turd of the Month Award for January), Alamy finally pulled off a strong month at net $145 from 10 sales with the following sales, almost beating Shutterstock for the first time ever. Milan, Italy where I lived la bella vita from 2014-2018 featured heavily:

Back to uploading to Alamy Rights-Managed exclusively

I’ve one back to my original strategy of uploading most (with rest going to Wirestock) images to Alamy as Rights-Managed exclusive to avoid the very very low sales I’m reporting at the micros. The extra 20% in royalties just about swings it for me to make the decision. Will be back in a few months to report if this strategy bears any fruit.

Uploaded as RM exclusive at Alamy – “Everything will be alright” messages during the Covid-19 epidemic

Average month at Shutterstock

After a disastrous January, at least February produced an average (for the new normal) result with $162 on an average of 51cents/download (for stills). It’s a vast improvement on January ($79) but still well below the $314 earned in February 2020.

Two “major” sale to speak of, including:

$36.39 for this caipirinha shot overlooking Ipanema and Leblon beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Saude!

A clean $30 for this summertime shot in Seville, Spain

As for clips, an HD sold for a whopping $2.60. Nothing else worth reporting from Shutterstock, just hope that March will show some improvements.

Adobe Stock is also struggling

Another frustrating month at Adobe Stock with only $45. In fact, the past 4 months have produced an average of only mid $50s. No sale above $3 to speak of. I’ll just assume it’s a bump no the road as I really expect great things from Adobe Stock in the coming months/years.

Best-seller for only $3. But nice to report that images from as far back as 2013 still still quite regularly. Back then I was living in the Netherlands

Average month at iStock (January 2021)

Nothing special to report at iStock in January with only $84 for 44cents/download and one small $3 clip sale.

Best-sellers for January 2021

Below average clip sales everywhere, both in volume and royalties

So far this year, very few (meaningful) clip sales to report all-around. My second clip for the year sold at Pond5 for $29. First time experimenting filming with the 300mm lens.

Total of 9 Arcangel accepted images

Despite some heavy rejections lately and no sales for a while, full steam ahead at Arcangel. Following 9 accepted images in February, making good use of my new 105mm macro lens, despite the hefty price I’m very happy with the investment.

Dreamstime Dream is coming true!

I left the best to the last as quite a decent month at Dreamstime as they’re on their to reach the status of a major agency as predicted in my dream in January 2031. $26 earned 54cents/download on average is pretty decent.

Hey, that’s my pic!

This month I’ve shortlisted the following five images I’ve spotted being used in the market.

Check out Cicero Castro’s Madeira Stock Photos

Happy to promote Madeira-based Cicero Castro’s new stock site, Madeira Stock Photos. Cicero is a fellow microstocker who looking for viable alternatives away from the usual microstock agencies. He has selected as a niche his home-island of Madeira, which offers some stunning nature and interesting culture that he will share with the world.

Best of luck, Cicero and I’ll be sure to report on how he’s getting on in a few months.

Update from Joas Souza of London Stock Photos

There appears to be a growing trend of contributors branching out on their own and I’ve recently interviewed Joas Souza, London-based architectural photographer as an example. After two months he has given me some good news that he has licensed his first few licenses keeping 100% of royalties.

Golden Nugget of the month

I’ve started a new normination where I nominate an agency that produced standout results. This month happy to award Alamy! Quite a comeback considering that they were awarded the Turd of the Month in January 2021! Despite being a hugely unpredictable agency, I have a soft spot for them and hope that they will capitalize on this great month and produce a fantastic March!

Congrats!

Golden Turd of the month

It’s with great pleasure that I nominate uber-turds, BigStock as the Turd of the month for falling to pay me even $1 from 3,870 number of images! It’s truly impressive how turdy they are and more impressive how they manage to stay in business.

Congrats!

All the best and stay safe/healthy!

