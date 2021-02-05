As mentioned on my latest earnings report, I’ve taken on a new opportunity to publish freelance articles at Stockstudio.io, a new agency that will help you to optimize your workflow by managing, collaborating and distribute all your content in one place. Highly recommend to check them out!
Supplement Your Income by Submitting Stock Images to Adobe Stock, iStock and Alamy
I trust you’ll find it useful / interesting for your own stock business during these more challenging times for contributors.
Best regards,
Alex
2 comments
Paying a stock submission agency to host files? Someone has made a big mistake with this opportunity.
There are tons of services included. If they provide the same stats as Mictostockr and include all other bells and whistles then it makes a lot of sense financially. Not to mention that you don’t need to worry about backing up your port.
For me it makes sense, but I generally not very keen on putting all the eggs in one basket and trusting single company with all my images.
But this us where the industry is going. Microstock.plus is going in the same direction.
